Hulu Expands Live Offerings in Fifth Year of “Pride Never Stops” Campaign

Hulu’s “Pride Never Stops” campaign is back for its 5th year this June, and the streamer has announced its plans for the celebration.

What’s Happening:

Since 2019, Hulu’s “Pride Never Stops” campaign has continued to find new and unique ways to amplify LGBTQIA+ voices as part of its ongoing commitment to celebrating these artists and their stories year-round.

In 2022, for the first time ever, the platform live streamed both the Los Angeles and New York City Pride marches to all Hulu subscribers. Now, as it continues to diversify its live content offerings, Hulu will add Houston, Chicago, and San Francisco marches to that line-up. All five will be available via the “Pride Never Stops” hub Sunday, June 11th: The 53rd annual Los Angeles Pride Parade is back, live from Hollywood! With 150,000 spectators, the parade features hundreds of marchers, colorful floats, surprise celebrity guests and special presentations alongside KABC’s Ellen Leyva, Karl Schmid, Christiane Cordero and Eric Resendiz. (11am – 1pm PT, via KABC) Saturday, June 24th: Houston Pride will celebrate its 45th anniversary on Saturday, June 24th in Downtown Houston. The parade, which draws 750,000 spectators annually, will feature more than 150 entries, boasting the color, pageantry and culture of America’s most diverse city. ABC13 Houston’s Erica Simon, Mayra Moreno, Pooja Lodhia and Bob Slovak will host. (7 – 9pm CT, via KTRK) Sunday, June 25th: ABC



Hulu’s “Pride Never Stops” hub will continue to showcase a robust content slate including the highly-anticipated Drag Me To Dinner , Original favorites Fire Island , Love, Victor , Crush , Planet Sex , and Welcome to Chippendales , and library hits including Pose , Schitt’s Creek , Good Trouble , Will & Grace , and more.

, Original favorites , , , , and , and library hits including , , , , and more. New series and upcoming content include: May 31st (Pride Eve!): Drag Me to Dinner (Hulu Original) – Drag Me To Dinner is a riotous, format-busting, fourth-wall-breaking, unapologetic sendup of traditional reality competition shows! In each episode, two teams of successful drag queens go head-to-head to throw the most fabulous, awe-inspiring, drag-tastical dinner parties of all time, and be crowned champion by our three judgers: the multi-talented Neil Patrick Harris, drag superstar Bianca Del Rio, and the funny and fabulous Haneefah Wood. Hosted by the hardest-working middle-aged man in show business: dapper NYC legend Murray Hill, each episode has its own unique theme, as revealed by resident expert, life of the party, and show producer David Burtka. Teams will focus on multiple criteria: Food & Drink, Design & Decor, and Entertainment & Overall Vibe ­– let the comedic culinary costumed chaos commence! June 1st: Queen Sugar (The Seventh and Final Season) – Season 7 picks up six months after the end of last season, with the Bordelons celebrating new beginnings as they continue to leave their mark on the community and honor the legacy of their family. Ralph Angel vows to get the black farmers co-op up and running while Darla, Vi, and Hollywood tend to Tru, the newest Bordelon baby. Meanwhile, Nova continues to fight the Landrys’ development project by exposing the historical significance of the Bordelon land. Elsewhere, Micah finds his footing in photography, Prosper pursues his relationship with Sandy, and Billie navigates her future with Vince. June 1st: Vida (Season 3) – Vida returns with Hernandez sisters, Emma and Lyn, riding on the heels of success. The bar is booming, and their love lives are actually flourishing — until they discover a long-buried family secret that ruins their hard-won peace. They find themselves face-to-face with old ghosts and new enemies, all while deciding if they can continue together as a family or if they should each move on alone — for good this time. June 1st: Skin Wars (Seasons 1 – 3) – Rebecca Romijn hosts television’s first-ever body painting competition show, which seeks to find the most skillful, accomplished and versatile body painter in America. The body artists will compete in elaborate body painting challenges to avoid elimination and win over the approval of judges, including legendary entertainer RuPaul Charles and body painting icons Craig Tracy and Robin Slonin June 1st: Skin Wars Fresh Paint (Season 1) – Six artists specializing in other areas, including food art and illustration, compete in body painting for the first time; with the help of their Skin Wars mentors they must paint clothes on their naked models and win the approval of judges, including Emma Cammack and Mat Gleason. Hosted by RuPaul Charles.



June 14th: FX The Full Monty – Twenty-five years later, we join our original band of Monty men and women in Sheffield for a funny and uplifting story of friendship and community triumphing over adversity. Gaz, Dave and our Northern heroes have settled into a new way of living. Gaz is navigating relationships and escapades with his grown-up police officer son, Nathan, and rebel-teenage daughter, Destiny. Dave and his wife Jean now work at the same school and are dealing with some big issues both in and out of the classroom. Lomper and Dennis are married and trying to keep their dwindling, cheekily named Big Baps café afloat. And Horse is simply struggling to make ends meet amidst a crumbling welfare system. Meanwhile our gentlemanly Gerald plows on in his job at a construction firm. With an entourage of exciting new characters, reconnect and follow the gang in the heart-warming, all-new The Full Monty.

June 15th: Jagged Mind (Hulu Original Film) – When Billie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) starts dating a mysterious new girlfriend (Shannon Woodward), she suffers blackouts and strange visions that feel like she’s living the same moments of her life over and over.

(Hulu Original Film) – When Billie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) starts dating a mysterious new girlfriend (Shannon Woodward), she suffers blackouts and strange visions that feel like she’s living the same moments of her life over and over. June 30th: Linoleum (2022) – Cameron Edwin (Jim Gaffigan), the host of a failing children's science TV show called "Above & Beyond," has always had aspirations of being an astronaut. After a mysterious space-race era satellite coincidentally falls from space and lands in his backyard, his midlife crisis manifests in a plan to rebuild the machine into his dream rocket. As his relationship with his wife (Rhea Seehorn) and gay teenage daughter (Katelyn Nacon) start to strain, surreal events begin unfolding around him — a doppelgänger moving into the house next door, a car falling from the sky, and an unusual teenage boy forging a friendship with him. He slowly starts to piece these events together to ultimately reveal that there's more to his life story than he once thought.