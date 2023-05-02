Onyx Collective Unveils Trailer and Release Date for “Searching For Soul Food,” Coming This June to Hulu

Onyx Collective’s Searching For Soul Food will premiere on Friday, June 2nd, on Hulu. The streamer debuted the first trailer today alongside two first-look images.

What’s Happening:

Disney’s Onyx Collective has announced a June 2nd premiere date for Searching For Soul Food .

. This new unscripted series follows celebrity chef Alisa Reynolds as she explores the variations on Soul Food around the world.

Episodes will take Alisa Reynolds to Mississippi, Oklahoma, Appalachia, South Africa, Italy, Jamaica, Peru, and Los Angeles.

Alongside the trailer and release date news, Hulu released two images from the Los Angeles episode of the series.

Series Description:

Searching For Soul Food follows rock star celebrity chef Alisa Reynolds as she discovers what soul food looks like around the world. As she seeks out the food, she’ll also explore the stories, the people, and the traditions of each place she visits, bringing her own flavor right along with her. The international journey finds Chef Reynolds exploring the culinary worlds of Mississippi, Oklahoma, Appalachia, South Africa, Italy, Jamaica, Peru and Los Angeles.

Series Credits:

Searching For Soul Food is directed by Rodney Lucas and executive produced by Melina Matsoukas, Jacob Cohen-Holmes and Ali Brown.

is directed by Rodney Lucas and executive produced by Melina Matsoukas, Jacob Cohen-Holmes and Ali Brown. Traci Curry serves as showrunner.

Searching For Soul Food is produced by Woodman Park Productions (an All3Media America Company), De La Revolucion and Ventureland.