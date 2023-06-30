Disney Nabs 30 Nominations for 2023 Television Critics Association Awards, Led by FX’s “The Bear”

The Television Critics Association (TCA) has announced its 2023 TCA Award Nominations, which includes a total of 30 nominations for The Walt Disney Company (10 for FX, 9 for Disney+, 4 for ABC, 4 for Hulu, and 1 each for Disney Channel, ESPN, and National Geographic). FX’s The Bear tied for the most number of nominations (5) with HBO’s Succession and Max’s The Last of Us. Winners of the 39th Annual TCA Awards will be announced on August 7th. You can see all of this year’s nominees below.
Individual Achievement in Drama:
- Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight” – Paramount+
- Kieran Culkin, “Succession” – HBO | Max
- Dominique Fishback, “Swarm” – Prime Video
- Betty Gilpin, “Mrs. Davis” – Peacock
- Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us” – HBO | Max
- Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us” – HBO | Max
- Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” – AMC
- Sarah Snook, “Succession” – HBO | Max
- Jeremy Strong, “Succession” – HBO | Max
Individual Achievement in Comedy:
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” – ABC (2022 Winner in Category)
- Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” – FX
- Harrison Ford – “Shrinking” – Apple TV+
- Bill Hader, “Barry” – HBO | Max
- Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” – ABC
- Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face” – Peacock
- James Marsden, “Jury Duty” – Amazon Freevee
- Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” – FX
Outstanding Achievement in News and Information:
- “30 for 30” – ESPN
- “Free Chol Soo Lee” – PBS
- “Frontline” – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)
- “Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?” – Netflix
- “Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence” – Hulu
- “Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi” – Hulu
- “The 1619 Project” – Hulu
- “The U.S. and the Holocaust” – PBS
Outstanding Achievement in Reality:
- “Couples Therapy” – Showtime (2021 Winner in Category)
- “Jury Duty” – Amazon Freevee
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race” – MTV (2014 Winner in Category)
- “The Rehearsal” – HBO | Max
- “The Traitors” – Peacock
- “Top Chef” – Bravo
- “Vanderpump Rules” – Bravo
- “Welcome to Wrexham” – FX
Outstanding Achievement in Children’s Programming:
- “Alma’s Way” – PBS KIDS
- “Bluey” – Disney+
- “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” – PBS KIDS (2016 Winner in Youth Category)
- “Donkey Hodie” – PBS KIDS
- “Eva the Owlet” – Apple TV+
- “Molly of Denali” – PBS KIDS (2020 Winner in Youth Category)
- “Ridley Jones” – Netflix
- “Sesame Street” – HBO | Max (2018, 2011 & 2001 Winner in Youth Category)
- “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” – Disney Junior/Disney+
Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming:
- “American Born Chinese” – Disney+
- “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” – Disney+
- “Jane” – Apple TV+
- “Love, Victor” – Hulu
- “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” – Disney Channel
- “Ms. Marvel” – Disney+
- “Never Have I Ever” – Netflix
- “Star Trek: Prodigy” – Paramount+
- “The Mysterious Benedict Society” – Disney+
Outstanding New Program:
Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials:
- “A Small Light” – National Geographic
- “Beef” – Netflix
- “Black Bird” – Apple TV+
- “Daisy Jones & The Six” – Prime Video
- “Fleishman is in Trouble” – FX
- “Mrs. Davis” – Peacock
- “The Patient” – FX
- “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” – The Roku Channel
Outstanding Achievement in Drama:
Outstanding Achievement in Comedy:
- “Abbott Elementary” – ABC (2022 Winner in Category)
- “Barry” – HBO | Max
- “Poker Face”– Peacock
- “Reservation Dogs” – FX
- “Shrinking” – Apple TV+
- “The Bear” – FX
- “The Other Two” – HBO | Max
- “What We Do in the Shadows” – FX
Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch
- “The Amber Ruffin Show” – Peacock
- “A Black Lady Sketch Show” – HBO | Max (2020 Winner in Category)
- “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” – Netflix (2022 Winner in Category)
- “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO | Max (2021, 2019 & 2018 Winner in Category, and 2015 winner in News & Information)
- “Late Night with Seth Meyers” – NBC
- “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – CBS
- “Saturday Night Live” – NBC
- “Ziwe” – Showtime
Program of the Year:
Past TCA Award winners are listed on the organization’s official website, tvcritics.org/tca-awards.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)