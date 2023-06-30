Disney Nabs 30 Nominations for 2023 Television Critics Association Awards, Led by FX’s “The Bear”

The Television Critics Association (TCA) has announced its 2023 TCA Award Nominations, which includes a total of 30 nominations for The Walt Disney Company (10 for FX, 9 for Disney+, 4 for ABC, 4 for Hulu, and 1 each for Disney Channel, ESPN, and National Geographic). FX’s The Bear tied for the most number of nominations (5) with HBO’s Succession and Max’s The Last of Us. Winners of the 39th Annual TCA Awards will be announced on August 7th. You can see all of this year’s nominees below.

Individual Achievement in Drama:

Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight” – Paramount+

Kieran Culkin, “Succession” – HBO | Max

Dominique Fishback, “Swarm” – Prime Video

Betty Gilpin, “Mrs. Davis” – Peacock

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us” – HBO | Max

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us” – HBO | Max

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” – AMC

Sarah Snook, “Succession” – HBO | Max

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” – HBO | Max

Individual Achievement in Comedy:

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information:

Outstanding Achievement in Reality:

“Couples Therapy” – Showtime (2021 Winner in Category)

“Jury Duty” – Amazon Freevee

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” – MTV (2014 Winner in Category)

“The Rehearsal” – HBO | Max

“The Traitors” – Peacock

“Top Chef” – Bravo

“Vanderpump Rules” – Bravo

“Welcome to Wrexham” – FX

Outstanding Achievement in Children’s Programming:

“Alma’s Way” – PBS KIDS

“ Bluey ” – Disney+

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” – PBS KIDS (2016 Winner in Youth Category)

“Donkey Hodie” – PBS KIDS

“Eva the Owlet” – Apple TV+

“Molly of Denali” – PBS KIDS (2020 Winner in Youth Category)

“Ridley Jones” – Netflix

“Sesame Street” – HBO | Max (2018, 2011 & 2001 Winner in Youth Category)

“ Star Wars : Young Jedi Adventures ” – Disney Junior/ Disney+

Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming:

Outstanding New Program:

“ Andor ” – Disney+

“Interview with the Vampire” – AMC

“Jury Duty” – Amazon Freevee

“Mrs. Davis” – Peacock

“Poker Face” – Peacock

“Shrinking” – Apple TV+

“ The Bear ” – FX

“The Last of Us” – HBO | Max

Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials:

Outstanding Achievement in Drama:

“ Andor ” – Disney+

“Better Call Saul” – AMC (2019 Winner in Category)

“Interview with the Vampire” – AMC

“Succession” – HBO | MAX (2022 & 2020 Winner in Category)

“The Good Fight” – Paramount+

“The Last of Us” – HBO | Max

“The White Lotus” – HBO | Max

“Yellowjackets” – Showtime

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy:

Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch

“The Amber Ruffin Show” – Peacock

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” – HBO | Max (2020 Winner in Category)

“I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” – Netflix (2022 Winner in Category)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO | Max (2021, 2019 & 2018 Winner in Category, and 2015 winner in News & Information)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” – NBC

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – CBS

“Saturday Night Live” – NBC

“Ziwe” – Showtime

Program of the Year:

“ Abbott Elementary ” – ABC (2022 Winner in Category)

“ Andor ” – Disney+

“Better Call Saul” – AMC

“Poker Face” – Peacock

“Succession” – HBO | Max

“ The Bear ” – FX

“The Last of Us” – HBO | Max

“The Other Two” – HBO | Max

“The White Lotus” – HBO | Max

Past TCA Award winners are listed on the organization’s official website, tvcritics.org/tca-awards.

