Disney Digest 3/13/24 (Peltzocchio, Succession Leaks, District Disorder, and More)

Sorry that I have been gone. I got sick, and it has taken me a bit to catch up. But the Disney machine keeps moving, so let’s see what is happening.

Peltzocchio

As we get closer to the big shareholder meeting, things keep seeming to get nastier. Today, Disney put out a deck called “Correcting Trian’s Fiction with Facts,” which literally has Pinocchio on the title card. I hope everyone is archiving stuff like this and the Ludwig video so we can look back and say, “that really happened?!?!”

The worst part of this is that there is an ongoing back and forth with nothing new. Peltz and Rasulo have brought up the same old misdirections and talking points, while Disney’s response to these points remain the same. I don’t know who is swayed by dueling press releases and powerpoint decks, but I think it is safe to say that the choice most should make is pretty clear.

The worst part of seeing these documents is knowing someone had to take the time out to do them. While Bob Iger claims that he is trying to not be distracted by the proxy battle, clearly some members of his team are putting time and effort into Disney’s communication efforts. If they weren’t doing this, what would they be doing? I, for one, prefer the corporate communications team focused on fun things like the D23 event or magical sizzle reels than trying to show that former employees shouldn’t be on the board.

Let the Sweepstakes Begin

In a Bloomberg report, it is stated that the Disney Board is focused on the four division heads in regards to the Iger succession plan. Those executives would be TV’s Dana Walden, movie’s Alan Bergman, ESPN’s Jimmy Pitaro, and Experiences’ Josh D’Amaro.

While the report also says that a successor will not be named in 2024, I can’t imagine what it is like knowing that all your partners are being considered for the same job that you are going out for. It will be interesting if D’Amaro is able to overcome the challenges that occurred the last time Disney promoted its Parks chief to CEO. Also, has Walden had enough time to learn the Disney culture, which is much more integrated into Parks and Studios than it is at TV? Or will they give the reins to Disney’s business that is in the greatest need of change with Pitaro’s ESPN?

But also, who leaked this story and why? If Bob-Gate has taught me anything, it’s that there is always a reason why someone wants a report like this to come out. Yet, it is often harder to figure out who is behind the story or why they want it out there until long after the dust settles.

Who is Overseeing the Oversight District?

The Chairman of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, the successor to the Reedy Creek Improvement District, resigned according to reports. Martin Garcia, who had been there just over a year, is departing 3 years before the end of his term for unknown reasons.

This happened just after we learned that the District Administrator Glen Gilzean is departing after less than a year (and one ethics violation) for another political post. So, in just a year, we have had 2 members of the 5 person board resign while another is facing an ongoing sex scandal. What a mess.

Now that the State of Florida has settled its lawsuit regarding the “Don’t Say Gay” law that started this whole mess, perhaps Disney and the state can get back to a less antagonistic place that doesn’t continually embarrass the governor’s friends.

In the Mailbox:

I received my Spring 2024 issue of Disney Twenty-Three, the poorly named magazine that comes with your D23 Gold Membership. This issue has some highlights, which is a return to form in my opinion. The cover features Shanghai Disneyland’s Zootopia while the back cover features World of Frozen from Hong Kong Disneyland.

This makes two points for me. Point one is that Walt Disney Imagineering is still able to make immersive and engaging experiences despite leadership changes and shifting strategies. The second is, we are long overdue for some news about the domestic resorts. While DisneylandForward continues to make its way through the system, at Walt Disney World and Disneyland, the only major experience under construction is the transformation of Splash Mountain into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

I know they want to keep some excitement for the D23 event, but I am not sure it is wise to keep all of the projects quiet until August. We are way past the pandemic, it is time that we see how some of that $60 billion is going to be spent on our home turf.

Quick Hits:

6 Things to Watch For Tomorrow:

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) hits Disney+ at 6 p.m. PT. So I would expect all the Disney news to come out early tomorrow so Disney’s publicists can tune in.

hits Disney+ at 6 p.m. PT. So I would expect all the Disney news to come out early tomorrow so Disney’s publicists can tune in. Grey’s Anatomy makes me feel old by debuting its 20th season in which Meredith rethinks her plans after going rogue.

makes me feel old by debuting its 20th season in which Meredith rethinks her plans after going rogue. 9-1-1 pulls a Dana Walden and moves from FOX to ABC. You can check out Alex’s piece on the show’s new home.

pulls a Dana Walden and moves from FOX to ABC. You can check out At SXSW, Marvel Comics will debut what is coming to the latest era of the X-Men.

Also at SXSW, Hulu will premiere the Bon Jovi documentary Thank You, Goodnight.

And our final SXSW event, Searchlight Pictures will premiere The Greatest Hits, before its limited release and upcoming Hulu debut.

That’s a wrap from today. X-Men ‘97 had a fan event and so we can officially say that the show is a lot of fun for those that grew up with X-Men: The Animated Series. Despite the firing of the show’s director, the series will be a must-watch for fans of a certain generation. See you tomorrow for more.