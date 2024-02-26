ESPN’s Ryan Clark Re-Signs with Network

ESPN has re-signed one of their premiere voices on the network.

What’s Happening:

NFL Analyst, Ryan Clark, has resigned with ESPN to continue his presence on the network.

The Emmy-Award winner will remain present on NFL Live , Monday Night Countdown , Get Up , First Take , and SportsCenter .

As part of the new deal, Clark will remain a fixture on the network for all coverage of NFL football.

