ESPN’s Ryan Clark Re-Signs with Network

ESPN has re-signed one of their premiere voices on the network.
What’s Happening:
- NFL Analyst, Ryan Clark, has resigned with ESPN to continue his presence on the network.
- The Emmy-Award winner will remain present on NFL Live, Monday Night Countdown, Get Up, First Take, and SportsCenter.
- As part of the new deal, Clark will remain a fixture on the network for all coverage of NFL football.
