ESPN’s Ryan Clark Re-Signs with Network

by |
Tags: , , , ,

ESPN has re-signed one of their premiere voices on the network.

What’s Happening:

  • NFL Analyst, Ryan Clark, has resigned with ESPN to continue his presence on the network.
  • The Emmy-Award winner will remain present on NFL Live, Monday Night Countdown, Get Up, First Take, and SportsCenter.
  • As part of the new deal, Clark will remain a fixture on the network for all coverage of NFL football.

More ESPN News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight