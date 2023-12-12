All-New “20/20” Episode, “All American Murder,” To Air On December 15th

A new episode of 20/20 follows a murder case where, amidst a third trial, a new set of evidence completely changes the course of the case.
What’s Happening:
- A new episode of 20/20 entitled “All American Murder” follows a former NFL Player and his wife who are murdered in their own home.
- The prime suspect, their 16-year-old son AJ, was brought to trial two separate times, both ending with a hung jury.
- ABC News chief national correspondent Matt Gutman follows the story of AJ Armstrong’s third murder trial, where previously undiscovered evidence is brought to light.
- The episode includes interviews from Armstrong family members, police footage from the crime scene, prosecutors and attorneys dealing with the case, and a discussion with AJ Armstrong himself.
- The new episode of 20/20 airs Friday, December 15th at 9pm ET on ABC, streaming the new day on Hulu.
