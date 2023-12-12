All-New “20/20” Episode, “All American Murder,” To Air On December 15th

A new episode of 20/20 follows a murder case where, amidst a third trial, a new set of evidence completely changes the course of the case.

What’s Happening:

A new episode of 20/20 entitled “All American Murder” follows a former NFL Player and his wife who are murdered in their own home.

entitled “All American Murder” follows a former NFL Player and his wife who are murdered in their own home. The prime suspect, their 16-year-old son AJ, was brought to trial two separate times, both ending with a hung jury.

ABC

The episode includes interviews from Armstrong family members, police footage from the crime scene, prosecutors and attorneys dealing with the case, and a discussion with AJ Armstrong himself.

The new episode of 20/20 airs Friday, December 15th at 9pm ET on ABC, streaming the new day on Hulu

More ABC News: