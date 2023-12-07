Performers Revealed For Hollywood Portions of “Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024”

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2024 has announced a star-studded lineup for their Hollywood Festivities, as the popular special returns for its 52nd year.

, the nation’s most-watched New Year’s Eve celebration. Emmy Award-winning television personality Jeannie Mai will lead the Hollywood festivities, which will feature a chart-topping roster of artists: Aqua, Doechii, Ellie Goulding, Green Day, Janelle Monáe, Loud Luxury x Two Friends with Bebe Rexha, Ludacris, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Paul Russell, Reneé Rapp with Coco Jones and Thirty Seconds to Mars.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024 will air Sunday, Dec. 31, live on ABC beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST.

is set to perform hits “Barbie Girl” and “Doctor Jones,” both from the three-time certified platinum 1997 album This year, Aqua is making waves with nearly 30 million Spotify monthly listeners this summer, two GRAMMY nods for “Barbie World” with Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, and their first U.S. tour. Honored as this year’s Billboard Women in Music Rising Star, multi-award nominated rapper/singer Doechii , who has an impressive 6.5 billion global streams, will perform “What It Is” and “Persuasive.”

Multi-award-winning pop singer Ellie Goulding marks a decade since her first No. 1 hit single "Burn," with a three-song performance that will also include GRAMMY-nominated single "Miracle" and "Midnight Dreams" from her latest album, Higher Than Heaven.

One of the biggest bands of all time, Green Day, will be taking the stage ringing in the New Year with three career-spanning sets celebrating a massive year ahead. The six-time Billboard Music Awards and five-time GRAMMY winners will be ripping through "Basket Case" and "Welcome to Paradise" off of their breakout album Dookie, which celebrates its 30th anniversary next year, "American Idiot" and "Holiday" from American Idiot, which celebrates an anniversary of its own turning 20 in 2024. Plus, they will unveil the live debut of the song "Dilemma" from the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers new album Saviors out January 19, 2024, in advance of the East Bay punks headlining stadiums globally throughout next summer.

will perform “Champagne Shit” and “Haute” from her recent GRAMMY-nominated album, International touring dance music duo Loud Luxury, acclaimed DJs/producers Two Friends, and GRAMMY-nominated powerhouse Bebe Rexha will perform their chart-topping hit “If Only I.”

Multiplatinum-selling and multi-award-winning actor/rapper Ludacris will celebrate 10 years since the release of his chart-topping single "Stand Up" with a special performance of the 2003 hit as part of a multisong performance medley. His latest project Dashing Through The Snow is now streaming on Disney+

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee and GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement honoree Nile Rodgers (and CHIC ) will perform his penned classics "Le Freak," – the biggest selling single in the history of Atlantic Records – "Get Lucky," – the Daft Punk classic – as well as "Everybody Dance," and "Good Times," which sparked the advent of Hip-Hop, with "Rapper's Delight".

will perform his viral smash single “Lil Boo Thang,” which has garnered over 160 million total streams, charted top 10 on Top 40 radio, and No. 1 on iTunes’ Pop Chart. Multihyphenate artist Reneé Rapp will perform “Talk Too Much” from her acclaimed debut album Snow Angel as well as “Tummy Hurts” with GRAMMY-nominated R&B sensation Coco Jones. The “Tummy Hurts” Remix ft. Coco Jones is included on the deluxe version of Snow Angel , which was released earlier this Fall on Nov. 17. Next year, Rapp will reprise her Broadway role of Regina George in the upcoming Paramount feature film Mean Girls musical movie.

Announced previously, Ryan Seacrest will lead the traditional countdown to midnight for his 19th year, this time alongside global superstar Rita Ora live from Times Square.

The show’s Spanish language countdown will again broadcast from Puerto Rico with multitalented actress, singer and TV presenter Dayanara Torres as co-host. The new year’s bash will take place on the grounds of the Puerto Rico Convention Center at DISTRITO T-Mobile, Puerto Rico’s leading entertainment and nightlife complex.

Far and away, the No. 1 New Year’s Eve special for over 30 years, ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 attracted 13.8 million Total Viewers and averaged 4.1/29 among Adults 18-49 last year. ABC’s annual New Year’s Eve special drew in 17.9 million Total Viewers and hit a 5.3 Adult 18-49 rating in the midnight quarter-hour.

