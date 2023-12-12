“Abbott Elementary” Returns to ABC On February 7th

Abbott Elementary heads back to class for its third season on February 7th.

What’s Happening:

The award-winning comedy from Quinta Brunson is back from its study break and is heading back to ABC

Abbott’s return will be a double-episode premiere, starting at 9pm ET.

The Wednesday night hit is currently nominated for eight Emmys at this year’s ceremony, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

Abbott Elementary airs Wednesday at 9pm ET on ABC and can be streamed the next day on Hulu

