“Abbott Elementary” Returns to ABC On February 7th

Abbott Elementary heads back to class for its third season on February 7th.

What’s Happening:

  • The award-winning comedy from Quinta Brunson is back from its study break and is heading back to ABC on February 7th.
  • Abbott’s return will be a double-episode premiere, starting at 9pm ET.

  • The Wednesday night hit is currently nominated for eight Emmys at this year’s ceremony, including Outstanding Comedy Series.
  • Abbott Elementary airs Wednesday at 9pm ET on ABC and can be streamed the next day on Hulu.

