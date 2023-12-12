“Abbott Elementary” Returns to ABC On February 7th

Abbott Elementary heads back to class for its third season on February 7th.
What’s Happening:
- The award-winning comedy from Quinta Brunson is back from its study break and is heading back to ABC on February 7th.
- Abbott’s return will be a double-episode premiere, starting at 9pm ET.
- The Wednesday night hit is currently nominated for eight Emmys at this year’s ceremony, including Outstanding Comedy Series.
- Abbott Elementary airs Wednesday at 9pm ET on ABC and can be streamed the next day on Hulu.
