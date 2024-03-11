“Abbott Elementary” Announces More Guest Stars For Season 3

A slew of guest stars are joining season three of Abbott Elementary.

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline reports that a wide selection of guest stars are heading inside the classrooms of Willard R. Abbott Elementary this season.
  • Guests include Lana Condor, Keegan Michael-Key, Cree Summer, Tatyana Ali, and Karan Soni.
  • Summer will appear on this Wednesday’s episode.
  • They will join Bradley Cooper, who guested on last night’s Oscar special airing.
  • Abbott Elementary airs Wednesdays on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

