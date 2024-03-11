“Abbott Elementary” Announces More Guest Stars For Season 3

A slew of guest stars are joining season three of Abbott Elementary.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports

Guests include Lana Condor, Keegan Michael-Key, Cree Summer, Tatyana Ali, and Karan Soni.

Summer will appear on this Wednesday’s episode.

They will join Bradley Cooper, who guested on last night’s Oscar special airing.

Abbott Elementary airs Wednesdays on ABC Hulu

