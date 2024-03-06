ABC Orders Pilot for New Tim Allen Sitcom

Tim Allen might be heading back to ABC, and of course, it involves tools.

What’s Happening:

The Wrap reports

Entitled Shifting Gears , it will star Tim Allen as Matt, a “stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop. When Matt’s estranged daughter and her teenage kids move into his house, the real restoration begins.”

The new series is from 20th Television and will be written by Mike and Julie Scully.

This multicam sitcom is the first pilot order from ABC of the season, as they work to develop projects year-round, no longer committed to the normal fall season pilot scheduling.

Allen is most known from his ABC sitcoms Home Improvement and Last Man Standing.

