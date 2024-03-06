ABC Orders Pilot for New Tim Allen Sitcom

Tim Allen might be heading back to ABC, and of course, it involves tools.

What’s Happening:

  • The Wrap reports that ABC has ordered a pilot for a new sitcom starring Tim Allen.
  • Entitled Shifting Gears, it will star Tim Allen as Matt, a “stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop. When Matt’s estranged daughter and her teenage kids move into his house, the real restoration begins.”
  • The new series is from 20th Television and will be written by Mike and Julie Scully.
  • This multicam sitcom is the first pilot order from ABC of the season, as they work to develop projects year-round, no longer committed to the normal fall season pilot scheduling.
  • Allen is most known from his ABC sitcoms Home Improvement and Last Man Standing.

