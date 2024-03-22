ABC News and National Geographic Announce “Eclipse Across America” Live Event

ABC and National Geographic will be watching the Eclipse Across America this April.

What’s Happening:

ABC News and National Geographic have announced an unprecedented live event following the rare total solar eclipse as it makes its way across North America.

Eclipse Across America will follow the last total solar eclipse in the US until 2044.

will follow the last total solar eclipse in the US until 2044. The event will take place on Monday, April 8th beginning at 2 p.m. ET on ABC, ABC News Live, National Geographic, Nat Geo WILD, Disney+ Hulu

The event will be hosted by ABC News’ David Muir and Linsey Davis.

National Geographic talent Mariana van Zeller, Cristina Mittermeier, Babak Tafreshi, Jedidah Isler, and Ved Chirayath will be on air to discuss the science behind the event, along with how to view the phenomenon safely.

Correspondents will be placed in 10 cities across North America within the path of the total solar eclipse.

GMA3 will also air a special live preview at 1pm ET on April 8th, too.

What They’re Saying:

Reena Mehta, SVP of Streaming and Digital Content for ABC News: “We are thrilled to partner with National Geographic on an unprecedented, multiplatform watch event for this highly anticipated natural phenomenon. Bringing audiences together across multiple Disney platforms on all devices will ensure that no one misses a moment live or on demand.”

“We are thrilled to partner with National Geographic on an unprecedented, multiplatform watch event for this highly anticipated natural phenomenon. Bringing audiences together across multiple Disney platforms on all devices will ensure that no one misses a moment live or on demand.” Tom McDonald, EVP of Unscripted for National Geographic: “This collaboration between Nat Geo and ABC is a dream come true. With Nat Geo’s 136-year expertise in factual storytelling combined with trusted anchors from the country’s leading news source, ABC News, this partnership is unmatched. I can think of no better way to bring this thrilling event to audiences.”

More ABC News: