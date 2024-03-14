ABC Orders Sitcom Pilot From Ty Burrell

A Modern Family vet is heading back to ABC with a new pilot.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports

Starring and executive produced by Burrell, the multicam sitcom Forgive and Forget follows Hank (Burrell) who reconnects with his adult son Ben in order to make new memories after his Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

follows Hank (Burrell) who reconnects with his adult son Ben in order to make new memories after his Alzheimer’s diagnosis. Burrell is best known for his work on Modern Family , receiving two Emmys for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series during the show’s 11 season run.

, receiving two Emmys for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series during the show’s 11 season run. The pilot was initially in the works last year, but is now officially moving forward with a pilot.

Forgive and Forget comes from 20th Television and has set Robin Shorr as showrunner.

