Anthony Daniels Announces Personal “Star Wars” Memorabilia Auction

Famed Star Wars legend Anthony Daniels has announced he is selling his franchise memorabilia in an upcoming auction.

What’s Happening:

  • In partnership with the auctioneering house Propstore, C-3PO himself, Anthony Daniels, will be selling close to 200 items from his personal Star Wars memorabilia collection.
  • Included in the auction is his C-3PO helmet from A New Hope, estimated to sell at over one million dollars.
  • Other items up for auction include pieces from the Millennium Falcon and his scripts from various Star Wars projects over the years.
  • The Hollywood Reporter talked to him about the auction, where he stated he will “enjoy the fact people will cherish and display them.”
  • The auction’s listings can be viewed on the Propstore website. It ends this Saturday.

