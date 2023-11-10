Anthony Daniels Announces Personal “Star Wars” Memorabilia Auction

Famed Star Wars legend Anthony Daniels has announced he is selling his franchise memorabilia in an upcoming auction.
What’s Happening:
- In partnership with the auctioneering house Propstore, C-3PO himself, Anthony Daniels, will be selling close to 200 items from his personal Star Wars memorabilia collection.
- Included in the auction is his C-3PO helmet from A New Hope, estimated to sell at over one million dollars.
- Other items up for auction include pieces from the Millennium Falcon and his scripts from various Star Wars projects over the years.
- The Hollywood Reporter talked to him about the auction, where he stated he will “enjoy the fact people will cherish and display them.”
- The auction’s listings can be viewed on the Propstore website. It ends this Saturday.
