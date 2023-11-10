Anthony Daniels Announces Personal “Star Wars” Memorabilia Auction

Famed Star Wars legend Anthony Daniels has announced he is selling his franchise memorabilia in an upcoming auction.

What’s Happening:

In partnership with the auctioneering house Propstore, C-3PO himself, Anthony Daniels, will be selling close to 200 items from his personal Star Wars memorabilia collection.

memorabilia collection. Included in the auction is his C-3PO helmet from A New Hope , estimated to sell at over one million dollars.

, estimated to sell at over one million dollars. Other items up for auction include pieces from the Millennium Falcon and his scripts from various Star Wars projects over the years.

projects over the years. The Hollywood Reporter talked to him

The auction’s listings can be viewed on the Propstore website

More Star Wars News: