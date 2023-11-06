New “Dashing Through The Snow” Sing-Along Featurette

Follow the bouncing Ludacris and sing-along to this original version of “Jingle Bells” to celebrate the upcoming release of the Disney+ original film, Dashing Through the Snow.
What’s Happening:
- In preparation of the new Disney+ holiday film, footage of the film has been set to an original version of the holiday classic “Jingle Bells'' as a sing-along.
- The movie follows Lil Rel Howery who plays Nick, a figure that could possibly be Santa Claus, knocking on the door of Eddie (played by Ludacris) and his daughter’s home asking for help with his sleigh.
- As the trio traverses Atlanta, Eddie tries to regain his lost Christmas spirit, even if this Santa-like figure is doing “far too much.”
- The film also stars Teyonah Parris, Madison Skye Validum, and more.
- Dashing Through the Snow premieres on November 17th exclusively on Disney+
