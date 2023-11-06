New “Dashing Through The Snow” Sing-Along Featurette

Follow the bouncing Ludacris and sing-along to this original version of “Jingle Bells” to celebrate the upcoming release of the Disney+ original film, Dashing Through the Snow.

What’s Happening:

In preparation of the new Disney+ holiday film, footage of the film has been set to an original version of the holiday classic “Jingle Bells'' as a sing-along.

The movie follows Lil Rel Howery who plays Nick, a figure that could possibly be Santa Claus, knocking on the door of Eddie (played by Ludacris) and his daughter’s home asking for help with his sleigh.

As the trio traverses Atlanta, Eddie tries to regain his lost Christmas spirit, even if this Santa-like figure is doing “far too much.”

The film also stars Teyonah Parris, Madison Skye Validum, and more.

Dashing Through the Snow premieres on November 17th exclusively on Disney+

