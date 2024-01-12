Disney Earns 50 Nominations for 2024 People’s Choice Awards

The 2024 People’s Choice Awards are coming up next month and voting is now open for the winners. Earlier today, The Walt Disney Company received 50 nominations across its content brands and studios and D23 shared the whole list.

Hulu Only Murders in the Building leads in the television categories with seven nominations.

leads in the television categories with seven nominations. Voting across all 45 categories will remain open until Friday, January 19. Place your votes here

Disney’s People’s Choice Awards Nominees: