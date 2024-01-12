Disney Earns 50 Nominations for 2024 People’s Choice Awards

The 2024 People’s Choice Awards are coming up next month and voting is now open for the winners. Earlier today, The Walt Disney Company received 50 nominations across its content brands and studios and D23 shared the whole list.
- Hulu and 20th Television’s Only Murders in the Building leads in the television categories with seven nominations.
- Voting across all 45 categories will remain open until Friday, January 19. Place your votes here.
Disney’s People’s Choice Awards Nominees:
- The Movie of the Year
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Marvel Studios)
- The Little Mermaid (Walt Disney Pictures)
- The Action Movie of the Year
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Marvel Studios)
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Marvel Studios)
- The Marvels (Marvel Studios)
- The Male Movie Star of the Year
- Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Marvel Studios)
- The Female Movie Star of 2023
- Halle Bailey, The Little Mermaid (Walt Disney Pictures)
- The Action Movie Star of the Year
- Brie Larson, The Marvels (Marvel Studios)
- Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Marvel Studios)
- The Movie Performance of the Year
- Melissa McCarthy, The Little Mermaid (Walt Disney Pictures)
- The Show of the Year
- The Bear (FX, Hulu)
- Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu, 20th Television)
- The Comedy Show of the Year
- Abbott Elementary (ABC, 20th Television)
- The Bear (FX, Hulu)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu, 20th Television)
- The Drama Show of the Year
- Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)
- The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of the Year
- American Horror Story: Delicate (FX, 20th Television)
- Loki (Disney+, Marvel Studios)
- Secret Invasion (Disney+, Marvel Studios)
- Star Wars: Ahsoka (Disney+, Lucasfilm Ltd.)
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Disney+, Lucasfilm Ltd.)
- The Reality Show of the Year
- The Kardashians (Hulu)
- The Competition Show of the Year
- American Idol (ABC)
- Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
- The Male TV Star of the Year
- Tom Hiddleston, Loki (Disney+, Marvel Studios)
- Samuel L. Jackson, Secret Invasion (Disney+, Marvel Studios)
- Disney Legend Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu, 20th Television)
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (FX, Hulu)
- The Female TV Star of the Year
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC, 20th Television)
- Rosario Dawson, Star Wars: Ahsoka (Disney+, Lucasfilm Ltd.)
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu, 20th Television)
- The Comedy TV Star of the Year
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC, 20th Television)
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu, 20th Television)
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu, 20th Television)
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (FX, Hulu)
- The TV Performance of the Year
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (FX, Hulu)
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu, 20th Television)
- The Reality TV Star of the Year
- Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians
- Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians
- The Competition Contestant of the Year
- Xochitl Gomez, Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
- Charity Lawson, The Bachelorette (ABC)
- Ariana Madix, Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
- Theresa Nist, The Golden Bachelor (ABC)
- Iam Tongi, American Idol (ABC)
- The Daytime Talk Show of the Year
- Good Morning America (ABC News)
- LIVE with Kelly and Mark (ABC)
- The View (ABC News)
- The Nighttime Talk Show of the Year
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC, ABC Signature)
- The Host of the Year
- Ryan Seacrest, American Idol (ABC)
- The 2024 People’s Choice Awards will be held live on Sunday, February 18, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, in a ceremony hosted by Simu Liu, who stars as Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.