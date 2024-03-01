“Iwájú” Original Soundtrack Has Been Released

The original soundtrack from Disney+’s new series Iwájú has been released.

From Walt Disney Animation Studios and Kugali, the original soundtrack of Iwájú has been released.

has been released. The score’s African-influences are thanks to Nigerian composer Ré Olunuga, who also worked on Disney+’s original movie Rise .

. All episodes of Iwájú are now streaming on Disney+.

are now streaming on Disney+. The original score is now available on Apple Music Spotify

Composer Ré Olunuga: “I rarely bring my own emotions into writing a score. I tend to inhabit the emotions of the characters or subjects and then translate them into music. In this case, it couldn’t be avoided. In addition to Tola's adventurous spirit, Kole’s ingenuity and the many other fun and beautiful emotional threads explored in Iwájú—the score is steeped in my own very deep love for Lagos and its multiplicitous layers. It also includes many treats and winks for anyone familiar with or curious about the film music lexicon of Nollywood. Being invited by Ziki and the amazing teams at Disney and Kugali to help tell this beautiful coming-of-age story that explores themes of family, friendship and ingenuity has been an amazing adventure in itself.”

