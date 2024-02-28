Disney and Kugali Host World Premiere of “Iwájú” in Lagos, Nigeria

Just prior to its debut on Disney+, the new animated series Iwájú from Disney Animation and Kugali held its world premiere in Lagos, Nigeria.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pan-African Entertainment Company Kugali’s all-new series Iwájú made its world premiere in Lagos, Nigeria, last night at the Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX Lekki ahead of today’s Disney+ launch of all six episodes.

made its world premiere in Lagos, Nigeria, last night at the Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX Lekki ahead of today’s Disney+ launch of all six episodes. Filmmakers Olufikayo Ziki Adeola (director), Hamid Ibrahim (production designer), Tolu Olowofoyeku (cultural consultant) and Ré Olunuga (music by) were joined by special industry guests and celebrities, including members the voice cast: Simisola Gbadamosi (voice of Tola Martins) Femi Branch (voice of Bode DeSousa) Toyin Oshinaike (voice of Godspower) Bisola Aiyeola (voice of Happiness) Ireti Doyle (voice of Mrs. Usman) Kehinde Bankole (voice of Mama Kole) Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah (voice of Chioma) Obi Maduegbuna (a voice of Hawkers & Lackeys)



Iwájú will air across Africa on Disney Channel

will air across Africa on Set in a futuristic Lagos, Nigeria, the exciting coming-of-age story follows Tola (voice of Gbadamosi), a young girl from the wealthy island, and her best friend, Kole (voice of Siji Soetan), a self-taught tech expert, as they discover the secrets and dangers hidden in their different worlds

Kugali filmmakers take viewers on a unique journey into the world of Iwájú , bursting with unique visual elements and technological advancements inspired by the spirit of Lagos.

, bursting with unique visual elements and technological advancements inspired by the spirit of Lagos. Produced by Disney Animation’s Christina Chen with a screenplay by Adeola and Halima Hudson, Iwájú also features the voices of Dayo Okeniyi and Weruche Opia.

also features the voices of Dayo Okeniyi and Weruche Opia. Check out Tony’s review

What They’re Saying:

Director Olufikayo Ziki Adeola: “We created Iwájú as a love letter to Lagos, Nigeria, and an ode to the rich legacy of African storytelling. We’re proud to share this series and hope that it inspires more Africans across the world to share their stories and shape our collective narrative.”