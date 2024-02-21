Disney+’s “Iwájú” Shares A Look At “The Real Lagos”

Iwájú is sharing a look at “The Real Lagos” prior to the show’s premiere.

What’s Happening:

As we get closer to the premiere, Iwájú is sharing more glimpses at the upcoming animated series.

is sharing more glimpses at the upcoming animated series. In the newest released clip, Tola and Kole fly over Lagos and experience the wonder of the futuristic city, even if Kole seems like he has a lot on his mind.

Iwájú, alongside a behind the scenes documentary, debuts on Disney+

More Iwájú News: