Disney+’s “Iwájú” Shares A Look At “The Real Lagos”

by |
Tags: , , , ,

Iwájú is sharing a look at “The Real Lagos” prior to the show’s premiere.

What’s Happening:

  • As we get closer to the premiere, Iwájú is sharing more glimpses at the upcoming animated series.
  • In the newest released clip, Tola and Kole fly over Lagos and experience the wonder of the futuristic city, even if Kole seems like he has a lot on his mind.

  • Iwájú, alongside a behind the scenes documentary, debuts on Disney+ on February 28th.

More Iwájú News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight