Disney+’s “Iwájú” Shares A Look At “The Real Lagos”

Iwájú is sharing a look at “The Real Lagos” prior to the show’s premiere.
What’s Happening:
- As we get closer to the premiere, Iwájú is sharing more glimpses at the upcoming animated series.
- In the newest released clip, Tola and Kole fly over Lagos and experience the wonder of the futuristic city, even if Kole seems like he has a lot on his mind.
- Iwájú, alongside a behind the scenes documentary, debuts on Disney+ on February 28th.
