NBA Player and Disney Fan Robin Lopez Debuts Custom Scrooge McDuck Kicks

NBA player and self-proclaimed “Disney Adult,” Robin Lopez, is celebrating Christmas on the courts with a new pair of kicks.
What’s Happening:
- Known for his love of all things Disney, Milwaukee Bucks player Robin Lopez has debuted his new custom pair of Nike Airs.
- The player has dubbed his Uncle Scrooge-themed custom shoes as “Lucky Dimes,” inspired by the iconic scene of Scrooge McDuck gleefully “swimming” through his pile of money.
- In a tweet, Lopez called out both classic comic book writers Carl Barks and Don Rosa, as well as Milwaukee Bucks small forward Khris Middleton.
- Last month, Lopez also shared a custom pair of Disney100-themed kicks that he wore on the courts.
- Be sure to look out for these shoes traversing the court as the Milwaukee Bucks take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
