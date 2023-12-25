Jordan Fisher Makes Happily Ever After Reference While Hosting the Candlelight Processional at EPCOT

Ready to begin? Actor and singer Jordan Fisher recently made his debut as host of the Candlelight Processional at EPCOT.
What’s Happening:
- Jordan Fisher, known for his roles in Liv and Maddie and the Teen Beach Movie films on the Disney Channel, also performed the male vocals for the theme song to the Happily Ever After fireworks spectacular at the Magic Kingdom.
- Fisher hosted the Candlelight Processional at EPCOT for the first time this year from December 21st-23rd.
- While hosting, he made reference to his iconic song performance, as seen in the TikTok below from user @juliedaox.
- Long a guest favorite, the EPCOT Candlelight Processional is the retelling of the Christmas story by a narrator and a massive choir, accompanied by a 50-piece orchestra, herald trumpets and the incredible Voices of Liberty.
- Check out our video of this year’s Candlelight Processional on November 29th, as hosted by Ashley Eckstein, the voice of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.
