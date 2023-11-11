NBA’s Robin Lopez Debuts Custom Disney100 Kicks

Robin Lopez, self-proclaimed “Disney Adult,” is celebrating Disney100 on the courts with a new pair of kicks.
What’s Happening:
- Known for his love of all things Disney, Milwaukee Bucks player Robin Lopez has debuted his new custom pair of Nike Airs.
- The pair are covered in a ton of different references from Disney’s 100 year history.
- Medfield College (the fictitious college from a variety of Disney films, like The Computer Who Wore Tennis Shoes, The Absent-Minded Professor, and Flubber)
- University of Oregon’s Donald Duck logo
- The Mighty Ducks
- Herbie’s number
- Epcot’s Wonder of Life pavilion
- The original Disney California Adventure logo
- Oswald the Lucky Rabbit
- And, of course, Mickey Mouse
- Be sure to look out for these shoes traversing the court as the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Orlando Magic from Amway Center.