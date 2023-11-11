NBA’s Robin Lopez Debuts Custom Disney100 Kicks

Robin Lopez, self-proclaimed “Disney Adult,” is celebrating Disney100 on the courts with a new pair of kicks.

What’s Happening:

Known for his love of all things Disney, Milwaukee Bucks player Robin Lopez has debuted his new custom pair of Nike Airs.

Debuting tonight in Orlando: The Mickey Air 100s, the (un)official shoe of EPCOT Center and Medfield College pic.twitter.com/BBATlaopV9 — Robin Lopez (@rolopez42) November 11, 2023