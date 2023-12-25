Rosario Dawson Visits the Disney Store in Times Square to Check Out “Ahsoka” Merchandise

Ahsoka Tano herself, Rosario Dawson, recently paid a visit to the Disney Store in Times Square to check out some Ahsoka merchandise.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- The official shopDisney Instagram page shared some photos of Rosario Dawson, who starred in the Disney+ series Ahsoka as the titular heroine, taking a look through some of the fun Ahsoka merchandise available.
- Dawson checked out some of the lightsabers available, as well as an Ahsoka Loungefly mini backpack.
- Many of these items are still available to purchase on shopDisney, with some links included below (click here for the full collection).
Ahsoka Tano Legacy LIGHTSABER Set – Star Wars
Ahsoka Tano Loungefly Mini Backpack – Star Wars: Ahsoka
