Rosario Dawson Visits the Disney Store in Times Square to Check Out “Ahsoka” Merchandise

Ahsoka Tano herself, Rosario Dawson, recently paid a visit to the Disney Store in Times Square to check out some Ahsoka merchandise.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The official shopDisney Instagram page Disney+ Ahsoka as the titular heroine, taking a look through some of the fun Ahsoka merchandise available.

as the titular heroine, taking a look through some of the fun merchandise available. Dawson checked out some of the lightsabers available, as well as an Ahsoka Loungefly mini backpack.

Many of these items are still available to purchase on shopDisney, with some links included below ( click here

Ahsoka Tano Legacy LIGHTSABER Set – Star Wars

Ahsoka Tano Loungefly Mini Backpack – Star Wars: Ahsoka

More shopDisney News: