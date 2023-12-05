Ryan Reynolds Shares Image from “Deadpool 3” Featuring Dogpool

It looks like Ryan Reynold is putting in Maximum Effort when it comes to working with Dogpool. The Deadpool 3 star shared another image of his canine co-star from the upcoming Marvel film.
- After introducing the world to Dogpool last month, Ryan Reynolds shared another image on X, this time of him as Deadpool with the new four-legged superhero.
- Deadpool, also known as Wade Wilson, displays a look of confusion and/or disgust as Dogpool licks his face.
- Marvel fans will have to wait until July 6, 2024 to officially meet Dogpool as the theatrical release of Deadpool 3 was recently delayed from its previous May 3 target date.
More on Deadpool 3:
- Production on Deadpool 3 paused when the strike began back in July, and is now reportedly set to resume as early as January.
- That news of the delay came just a few days after Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds, shared a first look at Deadpool with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.
- Details of the plot are still being kept top secret, but this will mark the first Deadpool film where Marvel Studios will be working hand in hand with Team Deadpool and Reynolds.
- It has also been revealed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra for the first time in nearly 20 years for Deadpool 3.
- Other new and returning cast members include:
- Emma Corrin (The Crown)
- Matthew Macfayden (Succession)
- Morena Baccarin (“Vanessa”)
- Stefan Kapicic (“Colossus”)
- Rob Delaney (“Peter”)
- Brianna Hildebrand (“Negasonic Teenage Warhead”)
- Shioli Kutsuna (“Yukio”)
- Karan Soni (“Dopinder”)
- Leslie Uggams (“Blind Al”)
- Shawn Levy, who has worked with Reynolds and Jackman on projects like The Adam Project, Free Guy and Real Steel, will direct the film.
- Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin wrote an initial draft of the script for the new film before Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote the first two Deadpool films, came on as writers as well.