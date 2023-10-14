Spooky Streaming: 9 Marvel Things to Watch This Halloween Season

The Halloween season is here! Marvel may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you’re looking for something spooky to watch, but there is plenty of Marvel content across Disney+ and Hulu that is perfect for this time of year.

Here’s a list of nine pieces of Marvel content you can enjoy this spooky season.

Let’s start with the most obvious. Last year’s Marvel Studios Special Presentation for the Halloween season was an homage to the classic monster movie and it was an absolute hit. It also opened a door to a brand new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which can be very exciting going forward. Soon, you’ll also be able to watch Werewolf by Night in Color, streaming on Disney+ October 20.

Check out our review of Werewolf by Night and stream it now on Disney+.

The MCU’s first foray into the horror genre, Multiverse of Madness has some truly terrifying moments. Turning a beloved hero like Wanda into a nightmarish villain was a bold choice and it paid off as fans finally got to see her power unleashed on some surprising and unsuspecting heroes.

Check out our review of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and stream it now on Disney+.

WandaVision – S1E6, “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!”

Who doesn’t love a good Halloween special. This is certainly not the most horrifying item on this list, but seeing Wanda, Vision and Quicksilver in their classic costumes for Halloween was a lot of fun. Plus, there’s some trick-or-treating fun as well.

Check out our recap of this episode and stream all of WandaVision now on Disney+.

Agents of SHIELD – S4E1, “The Ghost”

Marvel does have a handful of horror icons and the Ghost Rider is one of them. There are actually plenty of episodes of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD that could have made this list, but I’ve chosen to go with the one that features the arrival of Robbie Reyes, also known as Ghost Rider.

Stream this episode and the rest of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD now on Disney+.

Another option that immediately comes to mind is the brilliant retelling of the “Marvel Zombies” comic story in Marvel’s What if…?. Not only was this a wildly fun spooky story set in the MArvel Universe, but many would agree it’s also one of, if not the best episode of the series as a whole. Let Zombie Cap welcome you into the Halloween season.

Check out our recap of this episode and stream Marvel’s What If…? now on Disney+.

Remember The New Mutants? No? Well, it happened. The final installment of Fox’s X-Men franchise may not have been the most popular Marvel film, but there was a lot to like about it and it was actually pretty terrifying. This film probably features some of the most nightmarish visuals on this entire list.

Check out our review of The New Mutants and stream it now on Disney+.

X-Men: The Animated Series – S2E3, “Whatever It Takes”

Again, there are a few episodes of X-Men: The Animated Series that could have made this list, but I’ve chosen this one mostly because of its villain. The Shadow King, one of the most terrifying characters in the Marvel Universe, makes his first appearance in this series here, tormenting Storm.

Stream this episode and the rest of X-Men: The Animated Series now on Disney+.

And speaking of the Shadow King, he is also a villain featured in the FX Marvel series Legion. No need to pick a specific episode here, because most of it was terrifying. Legion was a vast departure from what fans were accustomed to seeing from Marvel projects. Legion has always been a bizarre character in the comics, and they really captured that in this series.

Stream Legion now on Hulu.

And finally, if we’re going to talk about horror-focused Marvel series, we have to mention Helstrom. There are few Marvel projects out there that feature demonic possession, so this one should probably make the list. Another frequently forgotten project, Helstrom was actually very entertaining and certainly scratches the horror itch. Just don’t get too into it, because there won’t be a season two.

Check out our review of Helstrom and stream it now on Hulu.