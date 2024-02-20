“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” Releases New Clip Ahead of Premiere

In advance of tomorrow’s premiere, Star Wars: The Bad Batch has released a new clip.
What’s Happening:
- A new preview clip has been released as a group treks through the woods to come across a creature…less than pleasant.
- This clip is in addition to the already released trailer for the final season of the show.
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch premieres on Disney+ with three new episodes on February 21st.
