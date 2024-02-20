“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” Releases New Clip Ahead of Premiere

by |
Tags: , , ,

In advance of tomorrow’s premiere, Star Wars: The Bad Batch has released a new clip.

What’s Happening:

  • A new preview clip has been released as a group treks through the woods to come across a creature…less than pleasant.

  • This clip is in addition to the already released trailer for the final season of the show.
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch premieres on Disney+ with three new episodes on February 21st.

More Star Wars News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight