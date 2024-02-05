Disney Picks Up 11 Saturn Awards

The 51st Saturn Award winners were announced with The Walt Disney Company picking up numerous statues.
- The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror have unveiled their winners for the 2024 Saturn Awards.
- These often forgotten genres during award season receive top-billing at the annual celebration.
- The Walt Disney Company picked up 11 awards during the evening ceremony:
- Best Science Fiction Film – Avatar: The Way of Water
- Best Fantasy Film – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Best Superhero Film – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Best Film Direction – James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
- Best Film Screenwriting – James Cameron, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver – Avatar: The Way of Water
- Best Actor in a Film – Harrison Ford – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Best Film Music – John Williams – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Best Film Visual Effects – Avatar: The Way of Water
- Best Television Presentation – Marvel’s Werewolf by Night
- Best Animated Series or Special – Star Wars: Bad Batch
- Best New Genre Television Series – Star Wars: Andor
