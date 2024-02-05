Disney Picks Up 11 Saturn Awards

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

The 51st Saturn Award winners were announced with The Walt Disney Company picking up numerous statues.

What’s Happening:

  • The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror have unveiled their winners for the 2024 Saturn Awards.
  • These often forgotten genres during award season receive top-billing at the annual celebration.
  • The Walt Disney Company picked up 11 awards during the evening ceremony:
    • Best Science Fiction Film – Avatar: The Way of Water
    • Best Fantasy Film – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
    • Best Superhero Film – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
    • Best Film Direction – James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
    • Best Film Screenwriting – James Cameron, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver – Avatar: The Way of Water
    • Best Actor in a Film – Harrison Ford – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
    • Best Film Music – John Williams – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
    • Best Film Visual Effects – Avatar: The Way of Water
    • Best Television Presentation – Marvel’s Werewolf by Night
    • Best Animated Series or Special – Star Wars: Bad Batch
    • Best New Genre Television Series – Star Wars: Andor

More Awards News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight