The Walt Disney Company Receives 36 Nominations at Visual Effects Society Awards

The Visual Effects Society’s annual VES Award nominations were announced this morning, with The Walt Disney Company picking up 36 nominations.
What’s Happening:
- The VES Award nominations were released, the Visual Effects Society’s highest honor (i.e. The SAG Awards for actors, WGA Awards for Writers, etc.).
- The Walt Disney Company came out of the nominations strongly represented across the field of categories.
- Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Marvel
- Indiana Jones & the Dial of Destiny – Lucasfilm
- The Creator – 20th Century
- Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature
- Elemental – Pixar
- Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode
- Ahsoka; Season 1; “Dreams and Madness” – Disney+
- Loki; Season 2; Glorious Purpose – Disney+
- The Mandalorian; Season 3; The Return – Disney+
- Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode
- A Murder at The End of the World; Season 1; Crypt – FX
- Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Insomniac Games
- Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project
- The Marvels: Goose the Flerken Cat – Marvel
- Zootopia: Hot Pursuit – Shanghai Disneyland
- Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3; Rocket – Marvel
- Outstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature
- Elemental; Ember – Pixar
- Elemental; Wade – Pixar
- Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3; Knowhere – Marvel
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny; Underwater Wreck – Lucasfilm
- The Creator; Floating Village – 20th Century
- Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature
- Elemental; Element City – Pixar
- Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, Game Cinematic or Real-Time Project
- Loki; Season 2; 1983; World’s Fair White City – Disney+
- Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a CG Project
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Marvel
- The Creator – 20th Century
- Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3; The Arête – Marvel
- Peter Pan & Wendy; Jolly Roger – Disney+
- The Creator; Nomad – 20th Century
- Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature
- The Creator – 20th Century
- Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature
- Elemental – Pixar
- Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, Game Cinematic, or Real-Time Project
- Loki; Season 2; Science/Fiction; Spaghettification – Disney+
- The Mandalorian; Season 3; Lake Monster Attack Water – Disney+
- Willow; Children of the Wyrm; Crone Duststorm and Magical Effects – Disney+
- Outstanding Compositing & Lighting in a Feature
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Marvel
- The Creator; Bar – 20th Century
- The Creator; Spaceships – 20th Century
- Outstanding Compositing & Lighting in an Episode
- The Mandalorian; Season 3; The Return – Disney+
- Willow; Children of the Wyrm – Disney+
- Emerging Technology
- Elemental; Volumetric Neural Style Transfer – Pixar
- Wish; Dynamic Screen Space Textures for Coherent Stylization – Walt Disney Animation Studios
- Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature
