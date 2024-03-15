Taylor Swift Merchandise Now Available to Purchase Through Disney+

Taylor Swift’s merchandise is now available for purchase through Disney+.

What’s Happening:

With The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) now on Disney+, the SHOP tab is available for subscribers to purchase Taylor Swift merchandise.

now on Disney+, the SHOP tab is available for subscribers to purchase Taylor Swift merchandise. While the tab usually directs subscribers to an exclusive page of merchandise, the link on The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) links directly to Taylor Swift’s official website

links directly to Taylor Swift’s From there, subscribers are able to pre-order her new album, along with view the selection of other merchandise available.

This is in addition to the Disney+ main page takeover occurring to celebrate the film’s release.

By the way, if you’re not seeing the SHOP tab on your Disney+, you may need to switch to the primary accountholder’s profile.

