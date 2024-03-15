Taylor Swift Merchandise Now Available to Purchase Through Disney+

Taylor Swift’s merchandise is now available for purchase through Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- With The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) now on Disney+, the SHOP tab is available for subscribers to purchase Taylor Swift merchandise.
- While the tab usually directs subscribers to an exclusive page of merchandise, the link on The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) links directly to Taylor Swift’s official website.
- From there, subscribers are able to pre-order her new album, along with view the selection of other merchandise available.
- This is in addition to the Disney+ main page takeover occurring to celebrate the film’s release.
- By the way, if you’re not seeing the SHOP tab on your Disney+, you may need to switch to the primary accountholder’s profile.
More Disney+ News:
- Review: Taylor Swift Makes Fans’ Wildest Dreams Come True with “The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)”
- Disney+ Home Page Offers Taylor Swift-Inspired Collections with Launch of "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)"
- “You Are in Love” Revealed as Third Acoustic Track in Disney+ Version of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)”
- "Death by a Thousand Cuts" Revealed as Second Acoustic Track for “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)” on Disney+
- “Maroon” Revealed as One of Four Additional Acoustic Songs in Disney+ Version of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)”
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now