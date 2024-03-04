“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)” to Debut Early on Disney+, New Trailer Released

The phenomenon that is Taylor Swift reaches Disney+ with the debut of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) on March 14th, a few hours earlier than originally announced. With 10 days to go until the release, Disney+ has released a trailer for the highly anticipated streaming debut.
What’s Happening:
- The concert film from the 14-time GRAMMY-winning artist in its entirety for the first time, which includes the song “cardigan” and four additional acoustic songs, will debut exclusively on Disney+ one day early, Thursday, March 14th, at 6:00 p.m. PT.
- The trailer reveals that one of her four bonus songs will be “Maroon” from her album Midnights.
- The history-making, cinematic experience, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour directed by Sam Wrench, grossed more than $260 million worldwide at the global box office, making it the top selling concert film of all-time.
- Meanwhile, Taylor’s Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions is currently streaming on Disney+.
