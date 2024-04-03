Clip of “The Bear” from Shareholders Meeting Wrongly Posted By Various Outlets

Various outlets are in hot water after sharing content from today’s Shareholders Meeting.

What’s Happening:

During today’s Shareholders Meeting, Disney shared a clip from the upcoming third season of FX Hulu The Bear .

. However, the clip was never deemed shareable and, after it was posted on Twitter/X, multiple sources began running the clip as new.

The Hollywood Reporter shared The Bear was shown as part of the presentation. The clip was subsequently captured and shared publicly without permission. This clip is not authorized for use beyond the shareholder meeting and we request that you and/or your outlet do not post or share it in any manner. If it has already been posted, we request that it be removed immediately.”

Season 3 of The Bear will premiere on Hulu this summer.

