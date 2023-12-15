Whoopi Goldberg Shares Heartfelt Story of Surprise Disneyland Trip

In celebration of 20/20’s Disney 100: A Century of Dreams airing on ABC, Whoopi Goldberg shared a special story on The View.

What’s Happening:

Whoopi Goldberg, Disney Legend and current moderator of The View , introduced a clip on today’s episode from 20/20’s Disney 100: A Century of Dreams special that airs tonight, December 14th on ABC (available tomorrow on Hulu

Her mother always promised her and her brother that she would, one day, take them to Disneyland

Once Goldberg started gaining acclaim and roles, she was able to surprise her mother with a trip to the Happiest Place on Earth.

