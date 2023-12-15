Whoopi Goldberg Shares Heartfelt Story of Surprise Disneyland Trip

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

In celebration of 20/20’s Disney 100: A Century of Dreams airing on ABC, Whoopi Goldberg shared a special story on The View.

What’s Happening:

  • Whoopi Goldberg, Disney Legend and current moderator of The View, introduced a clip on today’s episode from 20/20’s Disney 100: A Century of Dreams special that airs tonight, December 14th on ABC (available tomorrow on Hulu).
  • When discussing with the other co-hosts briefly about their connection to Disney, Goldberg shared her own story.
  • Her mother always promised her and her brother that she would, one day, take them to Disneyland. Unfortunately, she was never able to afford it.
  • Once Goldberg started gaining acclaim and roles, she was able to surprise her mother with a trip to the Happiest Place on Earth.

More ABC News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight