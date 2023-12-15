Whoopi Goldberg Shares Heartfelt Story of Surprise Disneyland Trip

In celebration of 20/20’s Disney 100: A Century of Dreams airing on ABC, Whoopi Goldberg shared a special story on The View.
What’s Happening:
- Whoopi Goldberg, Disney Legend and current moderator of The View, introduced a clip on today’s episode from 20/20’s Disney 100: A Century of Dreams special that airs tonight, December 14th on ABC (available tomorrow on Hulu).
- When discussing with the other co-hosts briefly about their connection to Disney, Goldberg shared her own story.
- Her mother always promised her and her brother that she would, one day, take them to Disneyland. Unfortunately, she was never able to afford it.
- Once Goldberg started gaining acclaim and roles, she was able to surprise her mother with a trip to the Happiest Place on Earth.
More ABC News: