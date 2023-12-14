ABC Announces Line-Up for “2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball”

The line-up for ABC’s 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball has been released.

What’s Happening:

The nationwide Jingle Ball tour is heading to TV screens nationwide with a new ABC special this holiday season.

Filmed at Madison Square Garden in New York City and The Forum in Los Angeles, the concert special will feature some of the hottest names in music, along with surprise guests throughout the telecast.

The 2023 Jingle Ball will feature performances by: Olivia Rodrigo Cher Sza Niall Horan OneRepublic Sabrina Carpenter Jelly Roll Doechii Paul Russell Melanie Martinez David Kushner AJR Pentatonix Big Time Rush

will feature performances by: The 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball airs on ABC on December 21st at 8pm ET. It will be available to stream the next day on Hulu

