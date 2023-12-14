ABC Announces Line-Up for “2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball”

The line-up for ABC’s 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball has been released.
What’s Happening:
- The nationwide Jingle Ball tour is heading to TV screens nationwide with a new ABC special this holiday season.
- Filmed at Madison Square Garden in New York City and The Forum in Los Angeles, the concert special will feature some of the hottest names in music, along with surprise guests throughout the telecast.
- The 2023 Jingle Ball will feature performances by:
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Cher
- Sza
- Niall Horan
- OneRepublic
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Jelly Roll
- Doechii
- Paul Russell
- Melanie Martinez
- David Kushner
- AJR
- Pentatonix
- Big Time Rush
- The 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball airs on ABC on December 21st at 8pm ET. It will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.
More ABC News:
- Preview: CMA Country Christmas on ABC
- “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2024″ Adds Post Malone, Ivy Queen and Newjeans to the Lineup
- Brad Garrett Joins ABC’s “Not Dead Yet” as New Series Regular
- “Abbott Elementary” Returns to ABC On February 7th
- ABC's "Station 19" to Wrap Up After Upcoming Seventh Season