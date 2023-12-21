Disney’s “Wish” Returns to El Capitan For Encore Run

by |
Tags: , , ,

Another wish is going to be granted at the El Capitan this January, as Disney’s Wish extends its run.

What’s Happening:

  • Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wish is returning to the El Capitan Theatre for an encore engagement this January.
  • Disney’s Thanksgiving release will return to the iconic Hollywood theater from January 2nd-7th.
  • Tickets are now available for purchase on their website.
  • The animated musical follows Asha, her pet goat Valentino, and her new friend Star as they work to return wishes to the residents of Rosas.

More Wish News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight