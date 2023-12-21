Disney’s “Wish” Returns to El Capitan For Encore Run

Another wish is going to be granted at the El Capitan this January, as Disney’s Wish extends its run.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wish is returning to the El Capitan Theatre for an encore engagement this January.

Disney's Thanksgiving release will return to the iconic Hollywood theater from January 2nd-7th.

Tickets are now available

The animated musical follows Asha, her pet goat Valentino, and her new friend Star as they work to return wishes to the residents of Rosas.

