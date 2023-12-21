Disney’s “Wish” Returns to El Capitan For Encore Run

Another wish is going to be granted at the El Capitan this January, as Disney’s Wish extends its run.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wish is returning to the El Capitan Theatre for an encore engagement this January.
- Disney’s Thanksgiving release will return to the iconic Hollywood theater from January 2nd-7th.
- Tickets are now available for purchase on their website.
- The animated musical follows Asha, her pet goat Valentino, and her new friend Star as they work to return wishes to the residents of Rosas.
