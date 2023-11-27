Disney Wish Dancers Celebrate Disney’s “Wish” With Original Performance

The mainstage cast aboard the Disney Wish are celebrating the release of the eponymous animated film in their own magical way.
What’s Happening:
- The mainstage casts aboard Disney Cruise Line ships present the shows in the Walt Disney Theatre, bringing to life classic Disney stories for guests.
- However, with Wish being released, the mainstage dancers onboard the Disney Wish decided to bring to life the newest Disney tale in a way all their own.
- The cast dance, flip, and showcase their incredible talent throughout the Grand Hall aboard the ship while dancing to “I’m A Star” from Disney’s Wish.
- Choreographed and performed by Gretchen McCutcheon, Nallely Aguirre, Casey Bagnall, Mason O’Rourke, Haydn Peacock, Jody Xu, and Eli Nealy, the performance is phenomenal.
- Disney’s Wish is in theaters now.
