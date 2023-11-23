Video: Spaceship Earth at EPCOT Lights Up to “I’m a Star” from “Wish” in a New “Beacons of Magic”

Celebrating the release of Wish in theaters, Spaceship Earth at EPCOT now lights up nightly to the sounds of “I’m a Star” from the film’s soundtrack.
What’s Happening:
- The all-new “Beacons of Magic” show debuted tonight, featuring the stunning lights all across Spaceship Earth timed to “I’m a Star” from Wish.
- Watch our video of the new “Beacons of Magic” show below:
- Some previous special light shows on Spaceship Earth include:
- You can catch the new holiday “Beacons of Magic” multiple times a night for an disclosed amount of time.
- Once the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays kicks off, guests can enjoy a delicious Star-shaped cookie after they collect all five Holiday Cookie Stroll stamps in their Festival Passport.
- Check out some more Wish treats at Walt Disney World here.
More EPCOT News:
- Walt Disney World has unveiled the Disney on Broadway performers coming to the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, along with some other details.
- A new soundtrack release featuring three background tracks from the new Journey of Water walk-through experience at EPCOT has been released.
- Check out the Foodie Guide to the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, which kicks off this Friday, November 24th.
