Video: Spaceship Earth at EPCOT Lights Up to “I’m a Star” from “Wish” in a New “Beacons of Magic”

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

Celebrating the release of Wish in theaters, Spaceship Earth at EPCOT now lights up nightly to the sounds of “I’m a Star” from the film’s soundtrack.

What’s Happening:

  • The all-new “Beacons of Magic” show debuted tonight, featuring the stunning lights all across Spaceship Earth timed to “I’m a Star” from Wish.
  • Watch our video of the new “Beacons of Magic” show below:

More EPCOT News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning