Video: Spaceship Earth at EPCOT Lights Up to “I’m a Star” from “Wish” in a New “Beacons of Magic”

Celebrating the release of Wish in theaters, Spaceship Earth at EPCOT now lights up nightly to the sounds of “I’m a Star” from the film’s soundtrack.

What’s Happening:

The all-new “Beacons of Magic” show debuted tonight, featuring the stunning lights all across Spaceship Earth timed to “I’m a Star” from Wish .

. Watch our video of the new “Beacons of Magic” show below:

More EPCOT News: