Video – Spaceship Earth Illuminates for a Special 40th Anniversary Beacons of Magic Show at EPCOT

Today marks the 40th anniversary of Walt Disney World’s EPCOT and to celebrate, Spaceship Earth illuminated with a special Beacons of Magic show.

While the Beacons of Magic continue to light up the night sky across all four Walt Disney World parks throughout the World's Most Magical Celebration in honor of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, a special show ran tonight for EPCOT’s 40th.

The show featured classic music from the park’s history and even some of Walt Disney’s classic EPCOT speech.

Watch the full EPCOT 40th anniversary Beacon of Magic below:

You can also check out a slightly-later performance of the show if you prefer a darker sky in the background: