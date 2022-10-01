Photos: EPCOT 40th Anniversary Merchandise Now Available at Creations Shop

Of course, it wouldn’t be an anniversary celebration without merchandise! Disney is celebrating the 40th anniversary of EPCOT today with an exclusive line of merchandise. Quite a lot of the items can be found on shopDisney, but let’s take a look at what we saw at the Creations Shop.

Apparel

We’ll begin with apparel and with some of the items that can also be found on shopDisney.

EPCOT 40th Anniversary Spirit Jersey for Adults

EPCOT 40th Anniversary T-Shirt for Adults

EPCOT 40th Anniversary Woven Shirt for Adults

EPCOT 40th Anniversary Zip Hoodie for Adults

And now for some items that can, so far, only be found at EPCOT.

We have this simple, but delightful hat featuring the EPCOT logo and today’s date: October 1st, 2022.

A couple of date-specific EPCOT 40th shirts that are likely more limited than those listed above.

This great EPCOT 40 raglan tee features all of the modern pavilion icons.

A kid’s shirt featuring Figment (and don’t worry, we’ll come back to the plush later on).

Another kid’s shirt featuring Figment with the pavilion icons.

Next we have this hoodie with the pavilion icons on the front and Figment on the back.

Finally for apparel, there is a Passholder exclusive shirt.

Pins

There are plenty of pins to choose from to celebrate 40 years of the Magic of Possibility!

First is this limited release EPCOT 40 logo pin featuring Figment.

This fantastic mystery pin collection features Figment in designs inspired by each pavilion, alongside that pavilion’s icon.

Dedicated collectors can get their hands on this giant jumbo pin, also featuring Figment.

A slightly smaller jumbo pin is also available.

Each World Showcase country also gets its own pin, with accompanying characters.

If you so choose, you can decorate this with your World Showcase country pins.

Everything Else

Let’s kick off “everything else” with this wonderful tumbler featuring the EPCOT 40 logo and today’s date.

There’s also a Corkcicle with a collage of pavilion icons.

A collectible coin.

Quite the excellent Loungefly bag for EPCOT 40! – EPCOT 40th Anniversary Loungefly Backpack

EPCOT 40th Anniversary Loungefly Wallet

We have an EPCOT 40th exclusive MagicBand+, also the pricing is pretty steep at $54.99.

EPCOT 40th Anniversary MagicBand+

FInally, as promised, an EPCOT 40 plush Figment!

