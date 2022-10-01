New Disney PhotoPass Magic Shot Available for EPCOT 40

In honor of EPCOT’s 40th anniversary today, a new Disney PhotoPass Magic Shot has debuted.
What’s Happening:
- This brand new Disney PhotoPass Magic Shot is available at the main entrance of EPCOT.
- The Magic Shot features your photo alongside photos of Spaceship Earth under construction and the Sorcerer Mickey Epcot wand.
- Additionally, it features the EPCOT 40 logo, as well as the Spaceship Earth and EPCOT icons.
- The Magic Shot “begins today,” so presumably it will be available for some time past the actual anniversary.
