EPCOT Celebrating 40 Years with Ceremony, Special Beacons of Magic Show, and More

Happy 40th anniversary EPCOT! Disney is celebrating this momentous occasion with some special in-park offerings today only.

What’s Happening:

As guests arrive at the entrance of EPCOT, they are greeted by EPCOT 40 banners.

Guests are handed a special commemorative park map as they enter the park.

Revealed in the commemorative park map for the day, there will be a 40 Years of EPCOT Ceremony taking place at the America Gardens Theatre at 11:00 a.m.

“You’re invited to celebrate the past, present and future of EPCOT with a ceremony recognizing the 40th anniversary of the park.”

As the sun sets tonight, there will be a special Beacons of Magic light show on Spaceship Earth

When exiting the park, guests will be handed a special one-day-only poster celebrating 40 years of EPCOT.

Across the park, special food and beverage items are available for the anniversary weekend, including an EPCOT 40th Liege Waffle at Connections Café and a Figment Sponge Cake at Sunshine Seasons.

And of course, it wouldn’t be an anniversary celebration without merchandise! Plenty of which is already available on shopDisney

Stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com for continuing coverage of EPCOT’s 40th anniversary.