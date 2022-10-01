EPCOT Celebrating 40 Years with Ceremony, Special Beacons of Magic Show, and More

Happy 40th anniversary EPCOT! Disney is celebrating this momentous occasion with some special in-park offerings today only.
What’s Happening:
- As guests arrive at the entrance of EPCOT, they are greeted by EPCOT 40 banners.
- Guests are handed a special commemorative park map as they enter the park.
- Revealed in the commemorative park map for the day, there will be a 40 Years of EPCOT Ceremony taking place at the America Gardens Theatre at 11:00 a.m.
- “You’re invited to celebrate the past, present and future of EPCOT with a ceremony recognizing the 40th anniversary of the park.”
- As the sun sets tonight, there will be a special Beacons of Magic light show on Spaceship Earth for the park’s anniversary.
- When exiting the park, guests will be handed a special one-day-only poster celebrating 40 years of EPCOT.
- Across the park, special food and beverage items are available for the anniversary weekend, including an EPCOT 40th Liege Waffle at Connections Café and a Figment Sponge Cake at Sunshine Seasons.
- And of course, it wouldn’t be an anniversary celebration without merchandise! Plenty of which is already available on shopDisney.
- Stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com for continuing coverage of EPCOT’s 40th anniversary.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning