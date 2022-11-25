Video: “Frozen” Holiday “Beacons of Magic” Show Lights Up Spaceship Earth at EPCOT

Spaceship Earth is all wrapped up in ribbon and bow for the holidays, as an all-new “Beacons of Magic” show has premiered for the start of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays.

The all-new “Beacons of Magic” holiday show debuted tonight, featuring the stunning lights all across Spaceship Earth timed to “When We’re Together” from Olaf’s Frozen Adventure .

. This replaces a different holiday show

