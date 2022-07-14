New Lighting Show Premiering Tonight on Spaceship Earth for the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival

With the debut of the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival today, another brand new lighting show is set to debut tonight on Spaceship Earth.

What’s Happening:

Earlier today, Zach Riddley, Creative Portfolio Executive at Walt Disney Imagineering, shared some photos and details on his Instagram

It is with deepest pride and greatest pleasure that we welcome you to “Be Our Guest” for an amazing new sequence inspired by the Academy-Award winning song.

For the newest limited time sequence, Imagineers were inspired by the vibrant colors and strong movement in Beauty and the Beast , and infused both into the programming of the show.

, and infused both into the programming of the show. Be on the lookout for some fun subtle easter eggs such as rising champagne bubbles and the multicolor spotlights from the finale of the song, plus a special tri-color celebration to France, the setting and inspiration of this tale as old as time.

As for the music, this will be a blending of both the original English and French versions of “Be Our Guest” (known in French as “C’est la Fete”), creating a unique cross-cultural experience that’s a spectacle in any and all languages.