Fourth of July Lighting Show Set to Debut Tonight on Spaceship Earth

A brand new lighting show is set to debut tonight on Spaceship Earth at EPCOT in celebration of Independence Day.

What’s Happening:

Zach Riddley, Creative Portfolio Executive at Walt Disney Imagineering, shared some photos and details on his Instagram

“Spaceship Earth is ready to shine brightly with a very limited-time ambient lighting design celebrating Independence Day.”

This stunning visual sequence will be showing for four nights only, starting tonight, July 1st.

