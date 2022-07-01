Fourth of July Lighting Show Set to Debut Tonight on Spaceship Earth

A brand new lighting show is set to debut tonight on Spaceship Earth at EPCOT in celebration of Independence Day.

What’s Happening:

  • Zach Riddley, Creative Portfolio Executive at Walt Disney Imagineering, shared some photos and details on his Instagram about this new “Beacons of Magic” show created just for the Fourth of July holiday.
  • “Spaceship Earth is ready to shine brightly with a very limited-time ambient lighting design celebrating Independence Day.”
  • This stunning visual sequence will be showing for four nights only, starting tonight, July 1st.

