Fourth of July Lighting Show Set to Debut Tonight on Spaceship Earth

A brand new lighting show is set to debut tonight on Spaceship Earth at EPCOT in celebration of Independence Day.
What’s Happening:
- Zach Riddley, Creative Portfolio Executive at Walt Disney Imagineering, shared some photos and details on his Instagram about this new “Beacons of Magic” show created just for the Fourth of July holiday.
- “Spaceship Earth is ready to shine brightly with a very limited-time ambient lighting design celebrating Independence Day.”
- This stunning visual sequence will be showing for four nights only, starting tonight, July 1st.
- Some previous special light shows on Spaceship Earth include:
- Stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com as we’ll have a video of the show later tonight.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Today, Disney officially announced that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure would be opening at the Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts in late 2024.
- A new nostalgia-filled narration featuring ORAC-5 debuted today on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at the Magic Kingdom.
- The final scene of Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress at the Magic Kingdom has received a small update, as the family are now wearing new outfits.
