Video: EPCOT Celebrates Disney100 with New Spaceship Earth Beacon of Magic Show

The Disney100 celebration kicked off at Walt Disney World yesterday with EPCOT serving as the hub of the festivities. As part of the celebration, the park unveiled a new Beacon of Magic nighttime show on Spaceship Earth last night.

The new show features “When You Wish Upon a Star” and Mickey Mouse designs in the lights on Spaceship Earth.

Check out the new show in the video below:

This new nighttime show on Spaceship Earth is just one way EPCOT is celebrating Disney100, the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company.

A new mural has has also debuted

New decor has also popped up around the park

Additionally, a new collection of EPCOT merchandise

To see everything new going on at EPCOT, check out our latest Walk ‘n’ Talk below: