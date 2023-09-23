Video: EPCOT Celebrates Disney100 with New Spaceship Earth Beacon of Magic Show

The Disney100 celebration kicked off at Walt Disney World yesterday with EPCOT serving as the hub of the festivities. As part of the celebration, the park unveiled a new Beacon of Magic nighttime show on Spaceship Earth last night.
- The new show features “When You Wish Upon a Star” and Mickey Mouse designs in the lights on Spaceship Earth.
- Check out the new show in the video below:
- This new nighttime show on Spaceship Earth is just one way EPCOT is celebrating Disney100, the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company.
- A new mural has has also debuted at the park, showcasing 100 of the most beloved characters from Disney storytelling.
- New decor has also popped up around the park and guests can now meet Mickey and Minnie in their celebratory Disney100 outfits.
- Additionally, a new collection of EPCOT merchandise is now available in the Creations Shop to help guests commemorate their visit.
- To see everything new going on at EPCOT, check out our latest Walk ‘n’ Talk below:
