D23 Inside Releases New Episode About The Making of “Wish”

D23 Inside Disney has released a new episode highlighting the making of Wish.
What’s Happening:
- D23 Inside Disney video podcast has returned with a new episode highlighting Disney’s newest animated feature, Wish.
- The episode features clips from the upcoming release and behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the film.
- Guests include Ariana DeBose, directors Chris Buck & Fawn Veerasunthorn, and Walt Disney Animation Studios chief creative officer Jennifer Lee.
- Check out the episode below:
