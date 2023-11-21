D23 Inside Releases New Episode About The Making of “Wish”

D23 Inside Disney has released a new episode highlighting the making of Wish.

What’s Happening:

D23 Inside Disney video podcast has returned with a new episode highlighting Disney’s newest animated feature, Wish .

. The episode features clips from the upcoming release and behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the film.

Guests include Ariana DeBose, directors Chris Buck & Fawn Veerasunthorn, and Walt Disney Animation Studios chief creative officer Jennifer Lee.

Check out the episode below:

