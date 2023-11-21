D23 Inside Releases New Episode About The Making of “Wish”

by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

D23 Inside Disney has released a new episode highlighting the making of Wish.

What’s Happening:

  • D23 Inside Disney video podcast has returned with a new episode highlighting Disney’s newest animated feature, Wish.
  • The episode features clips from the upcoming release and behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the film.
  • Guests include Ariana DeBose, directors Chris Buck & Fawn Veerasunthorn, and Walt Disney Animation Studios chief creative officer Jennifer Lee.
  • Check out the episode below:

More Wish News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight