“Wish” Pre-Show Added to World of Color – Season of Light

World of Color is following Asha’s footsteps and making a Wish of its own with a new limited-time pre-show.

Announced today, a Wish pre-show will be playing before World of Color – Season of Light at Disney California Adventure

Starting today, November 17th, the pre-show will feature footage and music from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ newest animated feature.

Wish is in theaters on November 22nd.

