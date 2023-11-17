“Wish” Pre-Show Added to World of Color – Season of Light

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

World of Color is following Asha’s footsteps and making a Wish of its own with a new limited-time pre-show.

What’s Happening:

  • Announced today, a Wish pre-show will be playing before World of Color – Season of Light at Disney California Adventure for a limited time.

  • Starting today, November 17th, the pre-show will feature footage and music from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ newest animated feature.
  • Wish is in theaters on November 22nd.

More Wish News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight