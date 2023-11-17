“Wish” Pre-Show Added to World of Color – Season of Light

World of Color is following Asha’s footsteps and making a Wish of its own with a new limited-time pre-show.
What’s Happening:
- Announced today, a Wish pre-show will be playing before World of Color – Season of Light at Disney California Adventure for a limited time.
- Starting today, November 17th, the pre-show will feature footage and music from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ newest animated feature.
- Wish is in theaters on November 22nd.
