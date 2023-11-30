Walt Disney Animation Studios Celebrates “Wish” Around The Globe

Walt Disney Animation Studios is showing off the receptions and celebrations of their newest film, Wish, as they occurred around the world.

A new video has been shared by Walt Disney Animation Studios that showcases their newest film, Wish, throughout the world.

throughout the world. Whether it be fan videos singing the new songs, or even performances by the film’s star, Ariana DeBose at various Disney Parks and venues around the globe.

You can also catch other members of the cast and crew, including Chris Pine who plays King Magnifico in the film, sharing their thoughts on being in the movie and that his villain song might just become the new “Mom Anthem.”

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wish is an all-new musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Featuring the voices of Academy Award-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha's favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar-winning director Chris Buck (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (Raya and the Last Dragon), and produced by Peter Del Vecho (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones (Encanto). Jennifer Lee (Frozen, Frozen 2) executive produces—Lee and Allison Moore (Night Sky, Manhunt) are writers on the project. With original songs by Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus score by composer Dave Metzger, Wish is now playing only in theaters.

) and Fawn Veerasunthorn ( , and produced by Peter Del V ) and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones ( ). Jennifer Lee ( ) executive produces—Lee and Allison Moore ( are writers on the project. With original songs by Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus score by composer Dave Metzger, is now playing only in theaters. You can see what we thought of Wish in our review here.