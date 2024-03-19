A Closer Look at the 2024 D23 Gold Member Collector Set

While attending a preview of what’s to come during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, we also got a closer look at the 2024 Gold Member Collector Set.

What’s Happening:

Celebrating the stories that foster classic Disney magic and paying tribute to magician kits of yesteryear, the D23 Magic & Mystery Box Collector Set

Delight in magical companions and enchanted objects from beloved Disney films including The Sword in the Stone (1963), The Little Mermaid (1989), Aladdin (1992), The Princess and the Frog (2009), Coco (2017), Encanto (2021), and more.

The 2024 Gold Member Collector Set will begin shipping this spring.

More on D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event