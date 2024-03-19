A Closer Look at the 2024 D23 Gold Member Collector Set

While attending a preview of what’s to come during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, we also got a closer look at the 2024 Gold Member Collector Set.
What’s Happening:
- Celebrating the stories that foster classic Disney magic and paying tribute to magician kits of yesteryear, the D23 Magic & Mystery Box Collector Set boasts an illustrious lineup with a Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey Mouse collectible figurine, a mystery companion collectible figurine, a deck of playing cards, and a mystery pair of beautifully sculpted pins, as well as a Membership Card and Certificate—which will be available to all new and renewing D23 Gold Members in 2024!
- Delight in magical companions and enchanted objects from beloved Disney films including The Sword in the Stone (1963), The Little Mermaid (1989), Aladdin (1992), The Princess and the Frog (2009), Coco (2017), Encanto (2021), and more.
- The 2024 Gold Member Collector Set will begin shipping this spring.
More on D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
- Disney fans around the world will once again gather in Anaheim, California on August 9th, 10th, and 11th, 2024 for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
- Ticketing information and prices have been revealed, giving fans flexibility and multiple options on how to attend.
- The 2024 Disney Legends have been revealed, featuring an eclectic line-up of performers, creatives and more that include Miley Cyrus, John Williams, James Cameron, Joe Rhode, and more.
- We’ve learned what events will be taking place at the Honda Center during the event.
- The Walt Disney Archives will be hosting “A Great Big Beautiful Car Show” on the show floor.
- Click here to see everything announced for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
