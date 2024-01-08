Disney Movie Insiders Holding A “Soul” Themed Sweepstakes

Disney Movie Insiders has announced a new sweepstakes to celebrate Pixar’s Soul finally heading to theaters.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Movie Insiders is giving away a Soul prize pack, made up of six Funko Pop! figures of characters from the movie.
- You can enter by following Disney Movie Insiders on Instagram and commenting on the below post.
- The sweepstakes ends on January 14th. Good luck!
- Pixar’s Soul heads to theaters on January 12th.
