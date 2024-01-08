Disney Movie Insiders Holding A “Soul” Themed Sweepstakes

Disney Movie Insiders has announced a new sweepstakes to celebrate Pixar’s Soul finally heading to theaters.

What’s Happening:

Disney Movie Insiders is giving away a Soul prize pack, made up of six Funko Pop! figures of characters from the movie.

prize pack, made up of six Funko Pop! figures of characters from the movie. You can enter by following Disney Movie Insiders on Instagram and commenting on the below post.

The sweepstakes ends on January 14th. Good luck!

Pixar’s Soul heads to theaters on January 12th.

