BlendJet Releases Collection of Disney Princess Portable Blenders

by |
Tags: , ,

A new collection of BlendJet portable blenders featuring Disney Princesses are now available for purchase.

What’s Happening:

  • BlendJets portable blenders have released a Disney Princess collection just in time for the holiday shopping season.
  • This portable blender is USB rechargeable, self-cleaning, BPA-free, and can blend through almost anything in 20 seconds, whether leafy greens for a juice or ice for a delicious smoothie.
  • The new Disney Princess collection highlights Tiana, Jasmine, Moana, Belle, Cinderella, and Ariel.
  • The full Disney collection (including Olaf, Woody, and Mickey designs) is now available from BlendJet.

More Merchandise News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight