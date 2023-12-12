BlendJet Releases Collection of Disney Princess Portable Blenders

A new collection of BlendJet portable blenders featuring Disney Princesses are now available for purchase.

What’s Happening:

BlendJets portable blenders have released a Disney Princess collection just in time for the holiday shopping season.

This portable blender is USB rechargeable, self-cleaning, BPA-free, and can blend through almost anything in 20 seconds, whether leafy greens for a juice or ice for a delicious smoothie.

The new Disney Princess collection highlights Tiana, Jasmine, Moana, Belle, Cinderella, and Ariel.

The full Disney collection (including Olaf, Woody, and Mickey designs) is now available from BlendJet

