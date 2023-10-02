shopDisney Spotlights Princess Tiana with 2024 Holiday Special Edition Doll

The magic of the winter holidays is in the air as shopDisney opens their Holiday Shop! There’s plenty of wonderful gifts to explore this season including the Tiana Holiday Special Edition Doll. The beloved princess has traded her iconic lily gown for a classic gold and white 1920s era dress and faux fur wrap that’s perfect for a night on the town.

From meeting her prince and spending time as a frog, to opening a popular restaurant and being the charm of New Orleans, Princess Tiana has had quite the life. Now she’s taking some much deserved time for herself celebrating the holiday season!

shopDisney is honoring the iconic princess with their 2024 Holiday Special Edition doll that presents the glamorous Tiana in a gown of the era that you’ll want in your collection.

She’s wearing a drop-waist white and gold dress with pleated skirt and filigree and geometric lines on the bodice blended with her white lily icon.

Her look also includes a ruched velvet coat in a cream color that’s embellished with shaped sleeves, and a white fur wrap to keep her warm at night. As for accessories, she wears a beaded, feathered headpiece, a long pearl necklace, and white lace gloves.

The Tiana Holiday Special Edition Doll is available for pre-order on shopDisney

It is expected to ship to guests on November 17, 2023. A link to this beautiful doll can be found below.

Tiana 2024 Holiday Special Edition Doll – The Princess and the Frog – 11 1/2" – $49.99

Fully poseable

Deluxe costume features shimmering fabrics and golden embroidery

Fluted skirt overlay

Golden tassels and jeweled trims

Faux fur lined coat

Lace gloves

Ages 3+

Approx. 11 1/2'' H

